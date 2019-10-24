Malawi goes e-visa November 1

Visitors to Malawi can now get visa online from November 1, officials from the Immigration department have said.

This means travellers to this country will now be able to apply and process visa online as the e-visa portal will allow applicants to fill and submit an application, upload required documents including photos and pay for visa fees.

The Immigration department says after this, travellers will get their visa through the portal after a notification is sent to their e-mail.

Spokesperson for the Immigration department Joseph Chauwa says the online visa service complements the efforts the department embarked on its quest to ensuring timeliness and efficiency in facilitating travel to Malawi.

“Once the application is approved, a notification is sent through an e-mail and similarly on the login page where an approval document authorizing entry into Malawi can be downloaded for use to facilitate the applicants travel arrangements and endorsement of a visa sticker onto the traveller’s passport at the port of entry by an Immigration officer,” says Chauwa.

He says visa to Malawi only grants permission to the traveler to enter Malawi within the validity period of the visa subject to fulfilling other entry requirements.