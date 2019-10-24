Hospital discharges pilot of crash-landing plane as Aviation authorities land at Likoma

Ulendo Airlink, proprietors of the light Cessna C210 aircraft which has cras-landed at Likoma says the pilot has been discharged from hospital.

The pilot and two Egenco officials who wer in the plane were rushed to St. Peters Hospital at the island soon after the plane crashed at 10:30 am.

Ulendo Link says the plane overshot the runway.

“None of the passengers sustained any injuries and the pilot was taken to the Likoma island hospital for medical assessment after experiencing a minor head abrasion.

“He has since been discraged,” says the company.

The company says civil aviation authorities were informed and were being flown to the island by Ulendo Link for a further assessment of the situation.

“We are currently not in a position to determine the cause of the accident and all protocols are being followed as stipulated under aviation regulations,” says Ulendo Link.

Ulendo Link has been operating flights to Likoma island for the past 10 years and this is the first accident involving its aircraft.

