Malawi police arrest woman for scalding her late sister’s daughter

Malawi Police in central region district of Mchinji bordering with Zambia have arrested a 28-year-old woman, Sellina Twaibu, for allegedly scalding and seriously wounding her late sister’s daughter.

The incident has occurred at a time government and its various stakeholders are making tireless efforts to fight child abuse and violence amongst the country’s communities.

The suspect who sells banana flitters at Mkanda Tading Centre in the district is reported to have left her children together with the victim without food to eat for lunch on Tuesday.

Mchinji Police Station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said the children then decided to eat some soya pieces which were relish that was left over the previous night.

“When she got home, she became furious upon learning that the children had eaten the relish. She then grabbed the hands of the victim and put them into hot cooking oil.

“Neighbours who heard the child screaming rushed to the scene, rescued the child and reported the matter to Mkanda Police Unit,” explained Lubrino.

He further said the victim is currently receiving treatment at Mkanda Health Centre where results indicated that the four- year-old child sustained burnt blisters

The suspect Twaibu who hails from Theka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkanda in the district will soon be taken to court to answer charges of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

