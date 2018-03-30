Walking Jesus’ ‘Way of the Cross’: Malawi VP Chilima joins Christians in Good Friday tradition

Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima on Friday joined his fellow christians in participating in Way of the Cross, marking the suffering that Jesus Christ went on the day of his crucifixion and accompanying prayers.

Good Friday is the day Christians say Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross and died for the sins of the world.

Chilima, a devout Catholic, joined faithful of St Patrick’s Catholic Parish and St.Thomas Anglican Parish who jointly organised the way of the Cross starting from St. Patricks to St. Thomas in Area 18, Lilongwe.

The Vice President, described by speakers at the event as a “selfless and humble” politician who usually find time for God, also took his turn to carry the cross.

Chilima was India and arrived Thursday just in time for the Way of the Cross which he participates every year.

While in India he also attended the 6am mass every morning and participated in palm Sunday at Sacred Hearts Cathedral in New Delhi.

He was heard telling the clergy that he had to “come down to pay homage to our saviour Jesus Christ.”

In Blantyre, Father George Kaliati of the Roman Catholic Church called on Malawians to unite as a Godfearing nation.

He said this in his sermon as Christians from the Roman Catholic Church’s St Pius Parish and Anglican St Peter and Paul , took part in the religious tradition which is done every year on Good Friday.

Fr Kaliati said Good Friday is a “day of fast, penance and sacrifice” after a Lenton period.

He said “Jesus gave his life to save the mankind from sin and misery.”

In Chikwawa Diocese, Bishop Peter Musikuwa led hundreds of Christians to walk with the cross from the Bishop’s House to St Michaels Cathedral.

Musikuwa led Christians in observing the event that had 14 where they laid wreaths at a place that symbolises the biblical Golgotha.

In Zomba, hundreds also took time to commemorate Good Friday and to share the pain of the Messiah.

Head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis said the ustification Jesus offered by dying on the cross “saves us from corruption,” he said, stressing, as he often has, that while everyone is a sinner, Christians must never be corrupt.

The Good Friday crucifixion observance is part of a weeklong celebration of the final week Jesus spent on earth, beginning with Palm Sunday followed by Maundy Thursday and the Last Supper of Christ.

Three days after the observance of Christ’s death on the cross on Good Friday, Christians celebrate his resurrection Easter Sunday, the day Christians believe promises resurrection for those who die.

All Christians, Pope said, “are called to live the three holy days as, so to speak, the ‘matrix’ of their personal and community lives.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :