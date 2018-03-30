Put Kabaza ban on hold, Dausi, Chiwaya tell Mangochi Town Council

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi, and MP for Mangochi Central, Dr. Clement Chiwaya, have appealed to Mangochi Town Council to put on hold the impending ban on Kabaza operations in Mangochi town.

The two made the appeal on Thursday at Mangochi Stadium where President Prof. Peter Mutharika officially commissioned the One Stop Service Delivery Centre also known as the Mlambe Centre.

The issue was first raised by Chiwaya who appealed to the council to negotiate further with the Kabaza operators other than restricting them from operating in town.

“There has to be a better way of handling this issue but I feel banning Kabaza from operating in town is killing the operators who solely rely on the Kabaza for a living,” said Chiwaya, amid an applause from the crowd.

He continued: “My fear is that once kicked out of town to operate in the outskirts many, will fall redundant and they will turn into thieves and terrorize us.”

Later in his speech, Dausi underscored Chiwaya’s sentiments on the issue and the minister appealed to the Town Council Chief Executive Officer, Fanny Nsimuko, to always consult before implementing issues.

The resolution to ban Kabaza operation in Mangochi town was arrived at and endorsed by a Full Council Meeting in February following high rate of fatal road accidents around the town and, according to police records, most of these accidents were caused by carelessness of the Kabaza operators.

The resolution that was to be implemented from April 1 meant to ban the operation of Kabaza on any tarmac road around Mangochi town.

Following Dausi and Chiwaya’s appeal, the Kabaza operators Thursday evening brought traffic to a standstill for some time as they took to the streets in a procession celebrating ‘the victory’.

