Prophet Bushiri feast of Easter feeds over 2000 families in Malawi: On nationwide charity

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Thursday kick-started his nationwide charity programme in Malawi by feeding over 2000 families affected by disasters in the poor township of Mtsiriza in the capital Lilongwe.

In Malawi, a family consists an average 5.5 people; to mean, his gesture managed to reach to more than 11 000 people.

Most Malawians are currently reeling from aftershocks of disaster induced food shortages as some had their crops swept away floods, some had them wilted in the sun, while others had their houses damaged.

These most affected have been the urban poor who, apart from the rural poor, are barely supported by any form of social protection from government.

Prophet Bushiri’s gesture, hence, comes as a great relief to these urban poor folks who, in search of recovery from these shocks, turns either into streets or, if worse comes the worst, to crime.

One of the beneficiaries, 56 year old Esmie Chiwalo, a widow of six, could not hide her tears of joy when got home with 4 bags of maize for her family.

She is one of the 600 people in Mtsiriza, Lilongwe City, whose house was completely damaged due to strong winds. All her properties, including food items, were destroyed.

Chiwalo is now sleeping rough in a small kitchen of her friend and having a meal has been quite a challenge. About 150 000 bags of maize has already bought to be distributed nationwide.

“At least, my children with find sleep now. I thank God for Prophet Bushiri. God should protect this man,” she said.

In an interview, Prophet Bushiri said it has always been his calling to reach out to the less fortunate both physically and spiritual.

“I do this every year. In fact I will keep doing. My heart never rests when a child of God I can help goes to bed without sleep,” he said.

He added he lives a full circle Christian life because he doesn’t just preach love on the pulpit but he also practices it. Bushiri, then, called on the Malawians to emulate his spirit.

The exercise continues this Good Friday in Salima where about 3000 families will also benefit from receiving relief maize.

