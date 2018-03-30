Pastor Mwasinga of RFP Ministry carries word of God to Mzuzu for Easter

In a bid to commemorate the death and resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ, the Raised for a Purpose (RFP) Ministry will take the word of God to Mzuzu from 29 March to 1 April through a six-in-one conference for people to experience and learn basic principles of a successful life.

The conferences will includes, special midweek services, financial success, glamorous ladies, combining youth spiritual and academic excellence, Mzuzu couples Dinner and Healing, Miracle and Impartation service.

In an interview with the Director of Administration and Media for RFP Pastor Victoria Daniel said the conference has multiple aims and goals which many people will benefit.

“The benefits are enormous and multiple fold, patrons to the conferences will be empowered with knowledge, insight and wisdom but also this will change their lives, business, jobs most of all their work with God,” said Daniel.

She said the meeting of combining spiritual and academic excellence is the conference which brings college, university students, professionals with principles of academic, career and business success as laid out in the word of God.

She added that participants in this conference are taught on how they can succeed both spiritual life and academic career without affecting the other.

Daniel further explained that they have been holding these conferences in Blantyre and Lilongwe for the past years and God has led them to Mzuzu this time.

“We are doing this big conference in Mzuzu because most of the times it is taken as a forgotten territory when it comes to big conferences, everyone considers Blantyre and Lilongwe but we recognized gospel has no geographical limits everyone deserves the same piece of cake,” Explained Daniel.

She disclosed that Mzuzu couples dinner conference will also be helpful because it is meant to bring married couples together to interact with each while being led in Biblical based lessons and insights to enrich and deepen their relationships.

Daniel added that they believe that healthy families result in healthy communities, nation and church.

According to Daniel, glamorous ladies conference is specifically to equip women and empower them for the work of ministry through Gods word while finance success conference it aims at inspiring professionals and business people to embrace sound principles for their personal finance and investments.

She also said the Healing miracles and impartation service conference is the one which reproduces the supernatural work with God, and liberates people from different ailments and situations.

“In the last healing services we have seen inexplicable workings of God through our man of God Pastor Aubrey,” said Daniel.

The events will be unique since the principles will be taught by the RFP founder Pastor Aubrey Mwasinga and other speakers who have used some theory based that will help to register success in all the areas of the lives of people.

She extend that everyone is invited and encourage all residents of Mzuzu and surrounding areas to go and attend the life changing conference

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :