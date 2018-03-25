Malawi police officer arrested for sexual assault

Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody Sergeant (Sgt) Leonard Maluwa, 41, of Chimwamkango Police Unit for allegedly defiling a fourteen year old girl.

District Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday, saying the arrest was made on Thursday, 22 March, 2018.

Kaitano said the mother to the victim who runs a small-scale business near the said police unit complained to the police about the conduct of their fellow police officer whom she alleged have been defiling her fourth born daughter.

“Yes we are keeping in custody a policeman for allegedly defiling a minor, according to the mother, Emily Phiri 40, who does her business 500 metres away from Chimwamkango Police Unit.

“She started to suspect the behaviour of the law enforcer and her daughter for some time until on March 14, this year [2018] when she caught her daughter who at the time had sneaked into her room and stole two bottles of Kachasu. When asked, the minor said she intended to give it to the suspect,” said the Mchinji Police spokesperson.

“This prompted her as a mother to enquire more from her daughter who is currently in standard 5 at Chimwamkango Primary School,” he added.

The victim later disclosed having an affair with the cop and further confessed to her mother that she was coaxed for sexual intercourse for three times in February.

Lubrino said as soon as police received the report, the victim was referred to Mkanda Rural Health Centre for medical examinations where findings revealed that the victim was indeed defiled.

This made the police to institute investigations and on March 22, 2018, Sgt Maluwa was arrested.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement when investigations are concluded.

Sgt Leonard Maluwa hails from Teche Village in Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District

