Malawi Police clash with refugees, arrest 15 Ethiopians over human trafficking

Malawi Police have arrested 15 Ethiopians at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa in a violent operation which saw the refugees smashing a police vehicle as the law enforcers arrested the suspected human traffickers.

The arrest of the 15 Ethiopians comes barely weeks after the arrest of other two Ethiopians on the same charges of human trafficking.

Police spokesperson in Dedza Richard Kaponda has confirmed that the police in Lilongwe are now keeping 17 Ethiopians on human trafficking charges.

“The operation to arrest the 15 Ethiopians was very violent. The Ethiopians smashed a police vehicle which belongs to the police in the central region as they resisted arrest,” he said.

Kaponda however said the police managed to find 150 illegal immigrants who were hidden in a warehouse.

The police publicist said the suspected human traffickers run a ring at Dzaleka refugee camp which was their base.

He said the suspects will answer charges of human trafficking, attempted murder, obstruction of police officers on duty, resisting lawful arrest and robbery with violence.

Kaponda said the suspects are on full remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe.

