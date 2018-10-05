5.5 million register for 2019 Malawi tripartite elections

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said 5.5 million people have registered for the 2019 highly contested polls and assured Malawians that no one will rig the elections.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah told the press Friday in Lilongwe that those collecting other people’s national IDs or serial numbers of the national identity cards will not rig the elections.

“The system which we are using now will not allow anybody to rig the elections. It will be impossible to rig the elections because the serial numbers we captured will be matched with the pictures of the voters,” she said.

This comes at a time when the ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) zealots are collecting national IDs of other people and taking details of the serial numbers.

In addition, Ansah said, results of the election will be recorded both in figure and words to avoid the manipulation of the election results be it presidential, parliamentary or local government.

Ansah said this system will make it impossible to manipulate the election results from constituencies sent to the national tally centre.

She said then announced that the next round of voter registration exercise hits Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Machinga and Chiradzulu on Monday.

Ansah said the voter registration has always been boosted when there is mosquito net distribution or other relief items distribution as many people turn up to register for national IDS and subsequently register for the elections.

