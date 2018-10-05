Malawi vaccinates 30 000 cattle in Lilongwe

Government says it has vaccinated 30, 000 cattle in Lilongwe against foot and mouth disease but has ruled out lifting a ban of slaughter of animals in the capital city, Dedza and Ntcheu any time soon.

The ministry of Agriculture banned the slaughter and movement of animals including cattle in Lilongwe, Dedza and Ntcheu due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

Director in the department of Animal Health in the ministry Dr. Patrick Chikungwa said the vaccination of 30, 000 cattle is a step in the fight against the disease.

“We will review the ban after we do some tests. We have already domne phase two of the vaccinations on the animals which means we will do the final tests any time soon,” he said.

Chikungwa, however, could not say when the final tests would be done which should precede the lifting of the ban, saying his department is monitoring the situation closely.

The comments come amid concerns from animal owners and butcherers who say the ban has crippled them financially as they are not allowed to slaughter cattle.

The government lifted the ban in Neno, Mwanza and Blantyre which were also hit by the foot and mouth disease last year.

