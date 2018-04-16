Malawi police detain MCP Chanco women’s league official

Police in Zomba on Saturday detained Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chancellor College young women’s league official after she led a group of young women students to sweep in the city.

Rabecca Chakwera said she was detained for an hour at Zomba police station because she led the young women to sweep in the city saying the police said she did not seek permission from the police and the council.

“I was detained for an hour for doing voluntary work, that is the price we pay when we are in opposition,” said Chakwera.

Eastern Region police spokesman Joseph Sauka said the officers arrested Chakwera because she and the other members did not get permission from authorities.

“It was normal to call off the exercise,”he said.

The MCP on Saturday launched the party young women’s league and officials of the league immediately asked Finance minister Goodall Gondwe to apologise and withdraw his ‘babies cannot rule’ slur.

The chairlady of the league Beatrice Chitimbe said Gondwe’s remark was against the tenets of democracy.

“The youth are an integral part of democracy, they cannot just be kicked out like that. This country will not be ruled for the aged for ever.

President Peter Mutharika is 79 while Gondwe is 82.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika ignited the debate when she called on her brother in law, the president, to pave way for the youthful and energenic vice president Saulos Chilima as a party presidential candidate in the 2019 polls.

Easten region women’s league second vice chairperson Nodia Manda said her party would ensure that the youths and women play a crucial role in the affairs of the country once the party is voted into power.

She therefore said the youth and women should kick out the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on the basis of discrimination against the youth and women.

