PP central region governor joins DPP

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has welcomed into its fold Peoples Party (PP) Central Region Provincial Chairman, David Kambalame on Sunday at a function which took place at Mazengera Headquarters.

Speaking while welcoming Kambalame, DPP central region Governor, Binton Kutsaira, commended Kambalame for his decision of joining the ruling party.

Kutsaira said DPP is the party of unity and that the coming of Kambalame is clear sign that DPP is popular in the central bank region.

In his speech, Kambalame said he has decided to join DPP after seeing that Mazengera is the list developed area among other areas.

Kambalame said there is no electricity , no clinic and no clean water in the area.

“I have decided to join DPP in order to assist my Constituency well,” said Kambalame.

He said he is ready to work with DPP.

Unlike other politicians who slam their old parties, Kambalame did not pick any bad bone with PP or its leader Joyce Banda.

Kambalame said he will work tirelessly to have secondary school, health centre and other amenities in the area.

During the function Kutsaira also welcomed the Mitundu Chisamba women.

