Malawi police engages Lusaka on lion scare

Malawi Police say they have now engaged their counterparts in Zambia to track down a lion said to be roaming in Chitipa.

Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said the lion, which has since killed six cattle and wounded three people in Chitipa seems to have gone back to Zambia where it came from.

“We have talked to our colleagues in Zambia, they too are tracking it down. As soon as we know where it is, we will inform the people,: said Simwaka.

He. however, told people in the district to be cautious and on the look out until information on the whereabouts of the lion is available.

Civic education organisations have suspended their civic education on the voter registration exercise because of the fear of the lion.

Simwaka said game rangers are still in the bush, hunting for the beast.

The lion is said to have drifted into Malawi from Lwanga National Park in Zambia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :