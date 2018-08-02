50 Malawi police officers give govt  28 days to promote them or face lawsuit

Over 50 police officers who graduated from various public universities in the country have given the government up to 28 days to promote them twice or face lawsuit in court.

Gift Nankhuni, lawyer for the graduate officers said the police officers were discriminated against as their colleagues, who are not university graduates, have been promoted twice since July last year.

“They just want uniform implementation of the reforms and the promotions. My clients feel that they have been discriminated against by the police,” said Nankhuni.

The lawsuit summons number 735 filed at Lilongwe registry of the High Court of Malawi have the Attorney General as the defendant on behalf of the Malawi Police Service.

Attorney General Charles Mhango said his office would respond duly before the lapse of the 28 days given in the summons.

“We will definitely respond to the summons before the expiry of the 28 days,” said Mhango.

The police Inspector General Rodney Jose could not immediately comment on the allegations by the police officers.

This will be the first case of serving police officers suing the Malawi Police Service over promotion.

