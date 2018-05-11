Malawi Police fail to arrest DPP roughnecks

Malawi Police say they are frustrated with their failure to arrest ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets a week after they caused havoc, beating up a journalist and harassing legistors at parliament building in Lilongwe.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera blamed the failure to arrest the cadets to delayed investigations on the matter.

“The police are still investing the matter,” said Kadadzera on Thursday.

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha was the mastermind of the whole political scheme which left President Peter Mutharika embarassed and apologising.

A source at police headquarters said the acting Inspector General Rodney Jose has been engaging the DPP leadeship on the matter.

DPP spokerson Francis Katsaira refused to comment, saying he has commented on the issue many times.

The United Nations (UN) has since called on the police to investigate the matter and ensure that culprits are brought to book.

A statement signed by UN resident coordinator Maria Jose Torres stresses the need for tolerance and respect of the rule of law that enables citizens’ participation and equal representation as a way of promoting credible, free and fair elections next year.

Reads the statement in part: “The UN in Malawi is concerned about several recent incidents taking place at the beginning of the electoral period… We call on authorities to investigate and where relevant, prosecute perpetrators”.

Torres further states that separately there were threats directed at female councillors and civil society activists in the country.

