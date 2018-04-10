Malawi police fire teargas as villagers go wild, demolish house of person suspected to trading in human bones

April 10, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Some villagers in Ngabu, Chikwawa on Monday went amok, demolishing a house and setting a blaze a vehicle after accusing the owner of trading in human bones.

Irate members of the community bayed for suspect’s blood

The police responded swiftly, dispersing the rowdy crowd with teargas canister.

Chikwawa police station officer in charge Dave Chingwalu confirmed the incident.

He said it all started after people saw the businessman’s vehicle parked somewhere early in the morning.

The businessman Frank Jamali denied he is in human bones business.

“I parked my car there because I was meeting my business associates, it is sad that can just react even before finding out what was happening,” he said.

Chingwalu said 34 people have been arrested in connection with the fracas.

Recently, the villagers demolished a police unit after police refused to hand over a murder suspect they were demanding for mob justice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Malawi police fire teargas as villagers go wild, demolish house of person suspected to trading in human bones"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kampango
Guest
Kampango

Kuganiza basi? zopusa anthu ambiri anaphedwa ena timakhala ndimantha kamba ka jelasi ngati amenwa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes