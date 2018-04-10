Malawi police fire teargas as villagers go wild, demolish house of person suspected to trading in human bones

Some villagers in Ngabu, Chikwawa on Monday went amok, demolishing a house and setting a blaze a vehicle after accusing the owner of trading in human bones.

The police responded swiftly, dispersing the rowdy crowd with teargas canister.

Chikwawa police station officer in charge Dave Chingwalu confirmed the incident.

He said it all started after people saw the businessman’s vehicle parked somewhere early in the morning.

The businessman Frank Jamali denied he is in human bones business.

“I parked my car there because I was meeting my business associates, it is sad that can just react even before finding out what was happening,” he said.

Chingwalu said 34 people have been arrested in connection with the fracas.

Recently, the villagers demolished a police unit after police refused to hand over a murder suspect they were demanding for mob justice.

