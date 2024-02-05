Malawi Police gifted with 12 motorcycles, to improve mobility challenges

Government has conceded that mobility challenges is one major factor affecting service delivery in the Malawi Police Service and other security agencies.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma,made the sentiments this afternoon in Lilongwe when Chinese Government was handing over 12 motorcycles worthy K30 million to Malawi Police Service.

Ng’oma added that the law enforcers are grappling with mobility challenges saying the donation will assist in the fight against crime in hard-to-reach areas.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Long Zhou says they will continue offering assistance in various areas in Malawi to ensure that the country achieves economic growth and better living standards.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!