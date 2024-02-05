Paramount Holdings, Japan govt leads in improving water and sanitation services in Chikwawa

Sesame farmers in Chikwawa will now be accessing water and sanitation services at their tips following the drilling of 11 boreholes by the Government of Japan and Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL).

A Japanese company, Itochu Cooperation and Takemoto Oil and Fat Co. Limited, bankrolled the water project through Gift of the Givers Foundation to improve access to water and sanitation for sesame farmers in the district.

Sesame is one of the crops President Lazarus Chakwera is promoting as the government pursues diversify its economy.

Currently, the crop is being grown in Chikwawa and Karonga, with PHL being the largest buyer and exporter to Itochu Cooperation and Takemoto Oil and Fat Co. Limited.

Last year, PHL convinced and facilitated the Japanese firm to donate ambulance, medical equipment and Furniture to Therere Health Centre in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa.

The Japanese Deputy Chief of Party in Malawi, Seiji Tashiro, said his government is committed to helping Malawi meet its sanitation and water access goals.

“I sincerely hope that the boreholes will be utilized to the maximum extent to provide clean, potable water and contribute to the improvement of the standard of living of the people,” said Tashiro.

In their remarks, Head of Food Business at Itochu Corporation, Kazumichi Shiojari, and PHL director Mahesh Ghedia said the initiative is part of their corporate social responsibility and aims to support and help community members they work with.

The boreholes have cost Itochu US$60, 000 (approximately MK700 million) and have been drilled in nine villages under traditional authorities (T/As) Ngabu, Katunga and Maseya.

Beneficiary villages include Chiphang’ombe, Matchona, Matemba, Batison, Nakondwe, Ubale, Chimabaza, Moses and Kutama.

