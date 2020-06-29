Malawi police have no report of missing DPP monitors

Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it has not received any report or particulars of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitor, who is said to have died as well as the 12 DPP monitors who are reportedly missing after allegedly being abducted by Tonse Alliance followers during the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential poll.

The deposed ruling party, through its publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi claimed that about 15 of its monitors were assaulted by MCP and UTM followers during the elections and that 12 of them are missing.

This was followed by a claim by United Democratic Front (UDF) president and running-mate for the DPP-UDF alliance Atupele Muluzi that one of the monitors had passed away.

Ousted president Peter Mutharika, who was torchbearer for the DPP-UDF alliance repeated the claims on Saturday, but just like Muluzi, fell short of mentioning the name and particulars of the deceased monitor and the missing ones.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Noel Kaira, who was in-charge of security issues during the historical presidential poll says the police have no single record of the missing monitors let alone details of the deceased monitor.

“We expected the claimants to report the missing of the monitors as well as the death to any police station but as I speak now, we do not have any report or particulars of any individual who is missing or has lost his or her life as a result of the political violence,” said Kaira.

The statement by police has now left people wondering how a party which was ruling when the said incident occurred could fail to report the issue to police.

Dausi was Minister of Homeland Security while Muluzi was Energy and Mining Minister in the previous administration.

