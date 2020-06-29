Gwengwe resigns as chair for Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament 

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of parliament for Lilongwe Msozi North, Sosten Gwengwe, has resigned as chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament.

Gwengwe said he has resigned because the legal provision of chairing the committee states that the head should a member of the opposition party to provide checks and balances.

“Now that I am in government, I cannot continue to be be chairperson of the committee,” he said.

“I can continue to serve in the committee as a member but not as a chairperson,” he said.

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will provide their chairperson to the committee.

Apparently, Gwengwe is one of the MCP legislators who could make it in Cabinet.

In 2014, Gwengwe was the running mate to the then incumbent president Joyce Banda.

