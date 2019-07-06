Malawi police IG Jose bans WhatsApp report messages

Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose has banned sending of situation reports through social media platforms like WhatsApp and has threatened of unnamed consequences for those officers defying his order.

In a wireless message that Nyasa Times have seen dated June 28 2019, Jose says all messages should be sent through established police channels.

“The Inspector General has directed that with immediate effect no situation report that will be sent through WhatsApp or shared on WhatsApp groups even if all group members are police officers,” reads the message in part.

“All messages should be sent through the established Police communication channels. Any Police Officer who will defy this order will be dealt with accordingly,” reads the wireless message.

Lately, several situation reports have been leaked to members of the public, some containing sensitive information in rape and robbery cases where names of victims have been exposed to the public.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :