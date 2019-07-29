Malawi police IG Jose says he’ll resign if Parliament finds him ‘incompetent’

July 29, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Rodney Jose, has said he will resign as police chief if Parliament finds him to be “incompetent.”

Jose: I am ready to resign

Jose told a news conference held at Police national headquarters in Lilongwe on Monday following his letter ordering the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to stop convening demonstrations in the country.

“There are calls for me to resign saying that I am incompetent and most of them are making reference to the letter as my admission of my failure,” said Jose.

“There are so many professional bodies and Public Appointments Committee who can do an assessment to see if I have failed to do my job.

“Let them do so and if they find me wanting, I am ready to resign,” he said.

Jose said he would not cling to his office, if Parliament finds him “incompetent.”

He said: “It won’t even take a minute before I resign if I am indeed found to be incompetent.”

Jose said his decision to send the  letter to HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo dated July 26 2019, to suspend the demonstrate  follows violent and criminal acts that have characterised recent protests.

Asked if he will engage the MEC chairperson to persuade her to resign, Jose said the reasons given for her to resign are more political in nature hence, the police doesn’t see merit in intervening in such matters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
nompumelelo khuzwayoIantanaKunchengaAgenda Setting TheoryNabetha Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
nompumelelo khuzwayo
Guest
nompumelelo khuzwayo

just start parking your bags, fool!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Iantana
Guest
Iantana

R Jose my Man…always ready! He is one of the best cops on the Land

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kunchenga
Guest
Kunchenga

it a fact that a region in minority is always a problem in simple terms. Our colleagues from the dead North amadzimva. They think they are very special and intelligent when in fact they are useless dull dunderheads who do not perform in our offices.
The are always unproductive and more reason our country is not developing. Its either on the phone or Internet in the offices.
Kukhala mtumbuka , osaphunzila, nkukuliranso ku mpoto mavuoto eni eni

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

I will tell you why I find you wonting. In the first place your police has watched for a long time cadets terrorising innocent people. There were several incidents in Mangochi were violence was leashed on opposition but your boys and girls have always looked on the other side, but when it is the opposition you are quick to act. Your boys have allowed cadets to drive on our roads without registration numbers just displaying Ana Adadi, you have done nothing. The white land rover which cadets used in BT belongs to your boss Dausi,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

Ku parliament ndiye musayelekeze chifukwa ku portifolio komiti ya chitetezo kulibe ma kadeti ndiye kumeneko akakugadabulani mmamawa omwe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

ajose mwalephera ntchito apatseni anzanu agwire ntchito i know ndi pitala amene wapereka directive yopusayo he thinks pamene zafikapa amalawi angaope mark yu cant stop us

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Aabwino
Guest
Aabwino

At least commisioner Jose has offered to resign. Are you indirectly telling Jane Ansah to resign? Her professional body Law Society has advised her to resign. Ndinu man Police Inspector General.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
wakikiki
Guest
wakikiki

bwana IG I do not think you should wait for the august house to prove your incompetence, no no no, umboni ulipo kale kuti mwalephera and mwanenaso kale kuti simungakwanise nde mukufunaso chani zipitani basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago