Malawi Police interdicts 11 officers for “gross” negligence

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has interdicted 11 police officers for “gross” negligence and endangering the life of President Lazarus Chakwera when he visited the Lower Shire recently.

Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police Service, James Kadadzera has confirmed to the press that Inspector General of Police, Dr George Kainja, has indeed ordered the interdiction of the officers but declined to comment more on the matter.

Reports indicate that the eleven officers were stationed in positions between Chikwawa and Blantyre left their positions and went imbibing locally brewed beer into villages saying they were too thirsty and tired of waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass.

The officers were summoned to Southern Region Police Headquarters on Monday before getting interdiction orders from the Inspector General.

Nyasa Times has seen the interdiction letter which list the following officers:

1. Superintendent Mike Simika

2. Inspector Benard Chimangeni

3. A9381 Sub Inspector Orton Nkhonjera

4. A9518 Sub Inspector Nifiki Chisasa

5. B4415 Sub Inspector Phios Beseni

6. B3984 Sergeant Matiki Ligomeka

7. B4103 Sergeant Francis Mpina

8. B4113 Sergeant Henry Chavula

9. B4142 Sergeant Jonas Zingwani

10. 4029 Sergeant Getrude Manda

11. B6383 Sergeant Anold Sesitino

Ten officers are based at Blantyre Police Station while one is from Milale Police will soon be brought before a disciplinary committee to answer charges in accordance with Section 68 (1) of the Police Act.

