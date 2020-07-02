Malawi Police launches manhunt for murderers

Malawi Police in Mponela, Dowa have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who gruesomely murdered a 38-year-old woman on Sunday night.

The woman identified as Mary Montfort from Joseni Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza in Dowa District but lived in her rented house at Chinkhali village, TA Mponela where she was discovered dead.

According to Mponela Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector, Kaitano Lubrino, the neighbours heard a hopeless cry of Montfort’s two year old baby and entered the house where they found all household items scattered.

The neighbours proceeded to the bedroom only to find her naked, lifeless and strangled with her own wrapper with some cut wounds on her forehead.

They reported the matter to Police who rushed to the scene together with a medical officer from Mponela Rural Hospital.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to strangulation secondary to asphyxia.

Police is appealing for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

