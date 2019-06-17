Malawi police officers bemoan lack of uniforms: Cops forced  to wash and wear tactic

Most of them may have got promotions earlier this year but police officers are complaining that lack of good uniforms demotivate them in their service.

Some police officers have come out in the open to complain that they last received police uniform more than five years ago during the Bingu wa Mutharika administration.

The junior police officers say this forced them to wash and wear tactic, as they wash their uniform soon after knocking off, awaits the uniform to dry and then iron them.

According to cops which Nyasa Times spoke to, they lack police uniforms and expect top management to look into the issue as a matter of urgency.

“We cannot be working as a police officer without g ood resources such as proper uniform. Uniform should the first thing to sort,” said one junior police officer in the Central Region.

“Some of us are wearing rugged uniform and worn out police boots,we don’t look smart.

“The Malawi Police Service is subjecting us to humiliating conditions,” another officer told Nyasa Times in Lilongwe.

According to police spokesperson James Kadadzera, the recommended interval for a police officer to receive a new uniform is one year.

However, in some circumstances, a police officer can get a new uniform if the previous one is in bad condition before the year ends.

