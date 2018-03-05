Malawi Police press murder charge for Chanthunya, goes to crime scene

Businessman Misozi Charles Chanthunya, accused of murdering a pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend, who was extradited back home from South Africa last week, has been charged with murder and was on Saturday taken by investigators to Lake Malawi resort district Mangochi the alleged crime scene to obtain information.

Chanthunya made headlines in September 2010 after Nyasa Times first reported that the businessman skipped Malawi borders after his 25-year-old Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa went missing for almost a month.

The second-year Malawi College of Accountancy student was later found entombed in the 34-year-old Blantyre businessman’s private cottage in the southern resort town of Mangochi.

The married Chanthunya reportedly went to the Lake Malawi resort district to discuss with Gasa, his secret lover, about her five-month-old pregnancy. He wanted her to abort but she refused.

That was the last the two were seen together before the Blantyre businessman eluded police to skip the borders and the accountancy student was found entombed in the bathroom, decomposing.

An international man-hunt was launched with false sightings in South Africa, the United States and Cuba.

He was arrested in South Africa in 2010 but the suspect has been fighting extradition but arrived in the country last Thursday afternoon from South Africa after he agreed to face charges in the country.

National Police deputy spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said Police have since charged Chanthunya with a murder offence and they are keeping him on remand.

“We have charged Mr Chanthunya with murder. He will be taken to court to be formally informed of the charges,” said Nyaude.

Before he fled the country, Soche Police in Blantyre invited Chanthunya twice when Gasa’s family reported her disappearance and he was allowed to go on both occasions.

Peter Chikwemba is the CID officer who handled the Chanthunya file when he was first arrested and let scot free. He was later transferred to Karonga.

