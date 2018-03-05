Yona Malunga announces candidacy for Wanderers club hot seat

Flamboyant Mighty Be Forward Wanderers fan Yona Malunga has declared his interest to contest at the club executive committee elections at Lali-Lubani road later this month and is vying for the chairmanship seat.

Malunga told Nyasa Times that he has focused his attention to compete on the hot seat of TNM Super League champions.

“I am going to contest for the post of Wanderers chairman. I am capable of taking Wanderers to greater heights,” he said.

Be Forward Wanderers are scheduled to go to the polls on March 25.

The elections were postponed last month in order for the Nomads to concentrate on the CAF Champions League campaign.

David t Kanyenda, who once saved as Wanderers general secretary, is one of the aspirants to contest at the polls but could not disclose the position he is vying for.

Incumbent chairperson Gift Mkandawire and general secretary Mike Butao are yet to indicate if they will seek re-election.

But vice-general secretary Christopher Kananji has said he will not seek re-election, saying he wants to dedicate more time to his family.

