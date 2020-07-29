Malawi police release Mukhito without charge in cement saga probe

Fiscal and Fraud Section of police on Tuesday released former Chief of Staff of State Residences, Peter Mukhito, after questioning without any charge and he did not sleep in the cooler.

Mukhitho—who also served as Inspector General of police during the late Bingu wa Mutharika regime— was under arrest as officers questioned him in connection with the importation of cement worth billions of kwacha using former president Peter Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN).

But police left him go home.

Nyasa Times understands that Mukhito could be used as a prosecution witness.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed Mukhito release but could not divulge more information to avoid complicating ongoing investigations.

