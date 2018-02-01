Malawi Police summon MCP SG Mkaka over MBC drone

Malawi Police on Wednesday summoned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Elsenhower Mkaka in order to ask him to explain what he knows about the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) missing drone.

Mkaka confirmed to Nyasa Times that he was indeed summoned to appear before Area 18 Police station.

“Yes its true that I was indeed summoned to appear before Area 18 Police Station where officers interrogated me on various issues to do with the drone,” said Mkaka.

Reports indicate that MBC crew Prince Donda and Elias Chauluka were taking aerial visuals of the City Centre using a drone when MCP supporters attacked the crew on suspicion that they were filming an MCP National Executive (NEC) meeting which was allegedly under way at the MCP offices in the area.

The crew managed to escape without injuries but the drone is apparently with the MCP supporters.

Mkaka said he was surprised that Police is summoning MCP leadership while MBC who are the owners of the drone have not shown interest to find it.

“When the Malawi Police vehicles to search for drone at MCP Headquarters, I immediately called MBC Director General, asking him to explain and describe about the drone because some of our boys have not seen the object but the DG has not written the letter,” said Mkaka.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi has since asked MCP authorities and leadership to arrange for the return of the drone and ensure that the matter is investigated and the culprits who allegedly attached the journalists are disciplined and take measures to prevent any future attack on the media.

Misa chairperson Tereza Ndanga nonetheless called upon all media outlets including the taxpayer funded MBC and journalists to be professional and impartial in their work.

“Only a professional media sector can safe guard our nascent democracy and facilitate socio-economic development of our country,” Ndanga said in a statement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :