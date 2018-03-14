Malawi politicians, CSOs undergo collaborative leadership and dialogue training

Government officials, Party Secretary Generals and the civil society organizations on Monday started a three day collaborative leadership and dialogue (CLD) training to enhance collaboration amongst them as the country approaches the 2019 tripartite elections.

The training seeks to equip stakeholders with skills of dialogue and collaboration to effectively handle challenges that may arise during the election period.

The training was opened by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu, who observed that election periods in Malawi have, for so long, been characterized with mud-sliding, character assassination, political tension and violence.

“We would like to foster a common understanding of the national vision for Malawi amongst the participants regardless of their differences in political ideologies, party specific interests or manifestos as a way of reducing electoral tensions and violence.

“We would also like to create a platform where relationships of trust are built for common national good,” said Tembenu.

He said the training has drawn together civil society organizations, party Secretary Generals and government officials because these are the ones who come across these problems during election times.

In his remarks Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka, urged stakeholders to work together for successful elections.

“We need to put in place practical strategies that will ensure that there is indeed peace and stability,” said Mkaka.

UNDP deputy representative of programmes, Claire Medina, said the participation of party representatives, the civil society and government officials was a clear indication of how they were all committed in ensuring peace before, during and after the elections.

