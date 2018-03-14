Mlenga Mvula sticks to his guns on Nomads returning to blue colour

Aspirant for general secretary at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Mlenga Mvula, has insisted his call that the champions should revert to their traditional colours blue and white and not bow down to sponsors’ demand to use orange.

Mvula’s remarks that the Lali Lubani Road outfit should be blues forever attracted criticism from Nomads’ chairperson Gift Mkandawire who asked him to be responsible in his statements.

Mkandawire said Mvula and other aspirants campaigning for the posts should “protect the sponsorship at all costs.”

He denied that the sponsors, Japanese car dealer, Be Forward, are paying some officials for Wanderers to use orange colours.

Mkandawire warned that the club reserve the right to take legal action against “false and damaging allegations.”

But Mvula is not cowed, maintaining that Wanderers are the blues and their traditional colours need to be respected.

The former Judiciary spokesman also insisted that the spirit of transparency and accountability need to be upheld.

“I am not against the sponsors or the club. But we need to respect the traditional colours of the club,” said Mvula, who is CEO of Blue Products Company Limited (BPCL).

He said top clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid do not change their traditional colours “just because they have new sponsors”.

Said Mvula: “Our poverty should not be taken advantage of.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :