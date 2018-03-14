AFORD SG urges Malawi parties to put their ‘houses in order’

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Secretary General Christopher Ritchie has urged political parties in the country to put their differences aside if they are to regain trust from their followers.

This comes after various party Secretary Generals met for a three day Collaborative Leadership and Dialogue (CLD) training.

The training aims to equip the different party leaderships with skills on how best they can engage in dialogue when held at loggerheads, especially as the country approaches the 2019 tripartite elections.

The AFORD SG said the training would not only be helpful in enhancing dialogue among different parties, but rather; it would also help enhance dialogue and cooperation within the party leadership.

He elaborated saying most parties like the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), AFORD itself among others, have recently been rocked in internal conflicts which has made them lose trust from their followers.

“As AFORD, we believe this training will be of great importance because as you know our party recently experienced some internal conflicts as regards some constitutional matters and also how some things were being done within the party.

“However, we have already settled our disputes but this training comes in like a complimentary step to further bring stability into our party,” he said.

He added saying internal party conflicts which have been happening to some of these political parties’ results into loss of trust from their followers.

Subsequently, he urged these parties to resolve their differences, saying:

“Internal conflicts are not good because this lets down your supporters. I would like to urge my counterparts to put their houses in order. Only then can we regain trust from our supporters,” he said.

Last year, AFORD National Executive Committee (NEC) failed to come up with an exact date for the party’s convention as per tradition, which resulted into conflicts.

The party has recently resolved to hold the convention on April 7 at Lilongwe Teachers College.

Also available during the training were senior government officials and members of the civil society.

