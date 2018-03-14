Nyasa ready to sign MoU for Bullets takeover — Lipipa

Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) are ready to sign the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on the takeover of Malawi’s most prestigious football team, Nyasa Big Bullets , the club’s former chairperson Noel Lipipa has indicated.

Lipipa said after meeting a group of ex-Nyasa Big Bullets officials on Tuesday evening who wanted to secure crucial documents on the club’s takeover.

The group could not secure crucial copies which they sought such as a letter from the trustees on the dissolution of trusteeship, sale agreement, transfer of deed, articles of association and minutes of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which endorsed the club’s takeover by NMC, according to minutes of the meeting.

However, the group which included representatives of the Restoration of Bullets Group led by Anthony Msendema, Lewis Mwamulenga, Harold Fote, Jabu Matope and Shammy Nkhund, managed to obtain a copy of an unsigned MoA, commercialisation proposal and an acceptance letter from a cigarette manufacturing company on the takeover.

Lipipa said the group understood the process and disclosed that Nyasa has indicated that ot is ready to sign the MoA on Thursday.

He claimed that he was not in possession of the other documents, saying they were in the hands of the club’s former treasurer Chifundo Makande, ex-general secretary (GS) Albert Chigoga and former vice-GS Jack Mabvutula.

Nyasa Bullets command the biggest fan base spread throughout the tiny and soccer-mad southern African nation.

Most of the 16 teams in Malawi’s poorly-run amateur super league are sponsored by the Army, Police and government. The rest are owned by private clubs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :