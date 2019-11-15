Malawi poll case adjours to Nov 25 for final 2 weeks: First DPP witness takes stand

Landmark elections case has adjourned on high intense mood as lawyer for President Peter Mutharika swiftly came to the rescue of the president’s first witness Ben Phiri over his academic qualifications.

This was after the first petitioner Dr Saulos Chilima’s lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe asked Phiri where he obtained his PhD degree and explain his thesis for PhD research.

Phiri said he obtained the degree from Jerusalem International College but as he stammered over the thesis, lawyer for Mutharika, Frank Mbeta objected to the question.

The case has since been adjourned to November 25 for the final two week sitting before it finishes on December 6.

Ruling of the case is expected 45 days after December 6, according to the court officials.

The court has since directed all parties in the case to file their final submissions by December 17, 2019.

Former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu, a member of Mutharika’s legal team, said the petitioners failed to prove in court that presidential results were manipulated; hence, asked the court to throw away the petition.

Tembenu made the argument when he laid the case on Phiri, who is also governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections, will be giving his evidence.

Chilima, who is first petitioner in the case, is alongside Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera (second petitioner), challenging the re-election of President Peter Mutharika, alleging that the presidential results in May were marred by irregularities and fraud.

