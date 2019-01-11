Malawi population hits 17.5 million, females still a majority: Census results show 35 percent growth rate

National Statistics Office (NSO) has released preliminary report of the recent population and housing census (PHC) which shows that the country’s population is sky-rocketing and has hit over 17.5 million, 35 percent increase in 10 years from 2008 to 2018.

According to the results released Thursday in eastern city of Zomba , NSO report indicates that the country’s population has increased to 17 563 749 from 13 02 498 in a space of 10 years.

NSO commissioner, Mercy Kanyuka, said there are 8 521 456 males and 9 042 293 females, representing 49 and 51 percent, of the total population, respectively.

Said Kanyuka: “There are about 500 000 women more than men. But we noted that their population keeps on declining. Women comprise 51 percent of the entire population.”

Kanyuka said the final report will be released next April.

The results show that the southern region is the most populated at 7.8 million, trailed by the central and northern regions at 7.5 and 2.5 million respectively.

Lilongwe has a population of 2.6 million, Blantyre has 1.3 million while Mangochi has 1.1 million.

Likoma island is the least populated at 15 000.

The report also indicates that Malawi’s population growth is putting pressure on the land.

“During the 2018 PHC Malawi population density stood at 186 persons per square kilometer up from 138 in the 2008 census representing a 35 percent jump,” the report says.

Likoma District, though with the smallest population, has the highest population density at district level, standing at 710 persons per square kilometer followed by Chiradzulu at 469.

