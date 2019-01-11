Civonets beat Thunder as Pres’ Cup throws off: Pictorial

The 2018-19 Presidential Initiative Netball threw off on a high note with mouth watering fixtures with Civonets and Thunder Queens locking horns in Blantyre.

The games played infront of hundreds of spectators at Blantyre Youth Centre saw Civonets pruning Thunder Queens 32-20 baskets.

In other matches, defending champions,Blue Eagles Sisters beat Mafco Sisters 30-24 while Kukoma Diamonds showed no mercy against Lameck Queens with a 49-9 victory.

Tigresses beat Mimosa 41-11 baskets,while Serenity lost to Thunder Queens 44-24.

However, the games were stopped for some minutes in the afternoon due heavy rainfall in Blantyre as the courtyard was slippery and not conducive for netball.

Meanwhile, the games will continue on Friday and expected to wind up on Saturday.

Results

Blue Eagles Sisters 30-24 Mafco Sisters

Diamonds 49-9 Lameck Queens

Thunder Queens 20-32 Civo Nets

Tigress 41-11 Mimosa

Blue Eagles Sisters 28-23 Boma Sisters

Diamonds 38-16 Prison

Thunder 44-24 Serenity

Tiga 48-21 Mzuzu Queens

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :