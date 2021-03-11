Malawi Posts Corp presents prizes to first Zikomo promotion winners 

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC), on Friday presented money and some items to winners in the Zikomo Promotion which target people who travel in their buses and also those who send their goods on courier.

Elube Chibambo, who represented the husband from Mzimba was given Cheque worth K100, 000,while Sugzo Mwantisi from Chiwembe Township in Blantyre was given K75, 000.

In her remarks, Chibambo hailed MPC for introducing the promotion and says the money won will help their family in a number of ways.

For instance, she said this was their first time to win in a competition and vows to continue using MPC services.

“We are so delighted because this being our first time at first we were just hearing Mr x has won ABC. This money will help in uplifting our family in a number of ways,” said Chibambo.

The promotion will run from February 1 to March 30th 2021 with various prizes ranging from money, golf shirts, T shirts, mug, umbrellas and caps to be won.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony which took place at MPC offices in Chichiri, MPC Acting Director of Courier and Buses, Thom Kachali said they came up with this promotion in order to thank their royal customers.

“We are trying to give back to our customers for being royal to us. There a number of buses and for them choosing MPC buses it means alot,” he said.

Kachali also said the next draw will be conducted on 19th March with the grand draw expected on April 3rd.

In order to enter the promotion, a person has to travel using Post buses where they will be required to fill their names, and phone numbers.

The grand prize money is K300, 000,while second prize is K150, 000.Third prize money is K50, 000.

