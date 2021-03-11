Maneb extends registration period for 2021 as parents urge timey release of exams

The Malawi National Examinations Board ( MANEB) has extended the registration of candidates and payment of examination fees for 2021 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education ( PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education( JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education( MSCE) examination to 8th April 2021.

According to a MANEB statement, the extension is in response to the revised school calendar.

Leadership of the Independent Schools Association of Malawi, (ISAMA) president, Joseph Patel, said the extension was a welcome idea.

He ,however, said they are hopeful that examinations will be out before April 8th,2021.

“Am hopeful that examinations will be out as Maneb was finalising on marking. The extension is just okay over one month. The period will give time to parents to find examination fees. We thank the government for making the extension,” he said.

Commenting on the extension, some parents said it was a welcome idea but they have asked MANEB to release the examinations before the deadline of the registration.

Mailosi Banda from Blantyre said if MSCE examinations will be before the deadline it will enable students who will fail the exams and want to re-write to have a chance.

“Our only plea to MANEB is to release the exams as soon as possible because likely we will some students who will fail and will be looking forward to re-write the exams. Let’s say the exams are out after the registration period elapse, it means denying a chance to students who want to re-write the exams, “said Banda.

Adding her voice was, Mercy Kanga be from Lilongwe, who said, the disturbance of covid 19 like students staying at home for 4 months coupled by exams leakage is a good sign for MANEB to close registration fee period after releasing the exams.

“We fear that many students will fail the exams and as a result they will be seeking to re-write but this will be possible if the registration period will still be open. The only solution is let us have the exams out before closure of registration period,” she said.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!