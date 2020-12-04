Malawi Posts Corporation rejects Itaye as new Post Master General

Board of directors at Malawi Posts Corporation has rejected the redeployment of the Lilongwe Water Board chief executive officer Godfrey Itaye as the corporation’s Post Master General.

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) board chairperson Noel Mkulichi says in a letter to the board chairperson of Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) that the corporation intends to hire a hands on Post Master General to turn around the financially struggling parastatal.

“The board is expected to substantively fill the position of Post Master General in compliance with the Act (Communications Act) and other statutory guidelines.

“At the opportune time, the MPC Board will float adverts, shortlist, interview and hire a Post Master General that meets the requirements of the job,” says the letter.

Mkulichi says the board’s keen interest is in the effectiveness of the key drivers of the strategy, including that of the Post Master General to be receiving.

“The Board therefore declines your offer of redeployment of your Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Godfrey Itaye, as this is defective and is against the Tonse Alliance government philosophy.

“In line with His Excellency’s call for MPC to turn from loss making to profit making, and our agenda to become digitally driven organization, it remains my considered view that the stand of MPC Board will be respected and appreciated,” says the letter.

Itaye was moved from Macra to LWB before the Democratic Progressive Party led government was kicked out of power on June 23 court sanctioned presidential election.

He is answering charges in court of abuse of office after he allegedly used Macra money for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) activities.

Itaye denies the charge.

