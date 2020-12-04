National Bank of Malawi concludes ‘Go Cashless and Win’ promotion

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Tuesday made a final draw in the ‘Go Cashless and win’ promotion which it partnered retail shop giants Shoprite and PEP Stores to promote cashless transactions.

The two month long promotion saw people winning shopping vouchers from the two stores worth K4 million when they paid for their goods using their NBM plc branded Visa debit cards.

Speaking in Blantyre at the end of the promotion, NBM plc Head of Digital Services William Kaunda hailed customers who are embracing the cashless culture saying with world changing trends, this is the way to go.

“The Bank would like to encourage its customers to embrace cashless transactions. The world has quickly shifted to digital platforms, solutions and products. Now more than ever, the Covid 19 pandemic has shown us globally, just how effective digital platforms are.”

“As the Bank of the Nation, we constantly remind our customer to leverage on the benefits proffered from the use of digital transactions. This includes cashless shopping, which is not only safe and convenient, but also eliminates the need to walk into a Service Centre or withdraw hard cash at an ATM, therefore reducing one’s exposure to Covid-19,” said Kaunda.

He said Digitalization and Customer Centricity are at the core of the Bank’s strategy and will continue to harness the power of existing and emerging technologies to deliver for their customers while driving value for their shareholders.

The promotion which started early October and 30th November 2020 saw 40 winners each getting home K100,000 shopping voucher or gift card. 20 winners received PEP shopping vouchers while 20 other lucky winners got away with Shoprite Gift Cards.

“You will agree with me that this could not have come at a better time, as the festive season is the most ideal period to treat oneself to some shopping,” said Kaunda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares