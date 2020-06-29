Malawi president Chakwera appoints new finance minister Felix Mlusu

New Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has named a new government on Monday in which former Nico Holdings managing director Felix Mlusu will assume the role of finance minister, the government said in a statement.

Mlusu is a financial executive who served as managing director of the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed conglomerate Nico for 41 years.

He joined the then State-controlled company on July 8 1975 as management trainee.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has been given a ministerial position of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

Mlusu’s main task will be to ensure the country has a provisional budget for some three months.

