Malawi president Chakwera appoints new finance minister Felix Mlusu
New Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has named a new government on Monday in which former Nico Holdings managing director Felix Mlusu will assume the role of finance minister, the government said in a statement.
Mlusu is a financial executive who served as managing director of the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed conglomerate Nico for 41 years.
He joined the then State-controlled company on July 8 1975 as management trainee.
Vice-President Saulos Chilima has been given a ministerial position of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.
Mlusu’s main task will be to ensure the country has a provisional budget for some three months.
But why put old goats. Kuli achina Lekani Katandula, vizenge kumwenda, etc. Younger people. Koma kukatenga people from retirement. Nanga zachabe chabe nkhalamba zachani nazo
Izi nde ayi these people are 70. Can’t be recruiting old people like the DPP when youngsters are available. Mlusu and Mordecai are spent forces. Please bwana recruit younger people not getting people from retirement. Ngati zili izi better next time we have Chilima.
Inuuuu Nkahlamba iyi mwayitenga ngati Minister of finance siinu munka munena Goodall Gondwe koma MCP/UTM Njoipa kkk,A Saulosi Chilima minister of Economic Planning and Development and VP as well ok ali bhooo.Koma tiziona
I hope this guy is from Blantyre
Anthu okuba Inu. Ngati mwakwanitsa kuba boma ndiye mungalephere kuba ndalama? Fotseki ndi itsanana wanuyo. Inu majaji pachakuti panu nonse. APM sanabere mavoti mu 2019 and umboni ndi mavoti omwe wapeza mu 2020 muno. Just check at percentages and you will see kuti APM indeed won in 2019. Pathakopanu Inu majaji achitumbuka.
Chakwera why deny youths leadership positions in your government The position of minister of finance is supposed to be given to energetic young man and not to old guards like Mlusu. Anadyerera kale amenewo asiyeni azipuma.
Mmesa ndi post ya Chilima?
Stones ali mdothi
koma akuwoneka gogo munthu ameneyo, simungapezwko amisinkhu yabwinoko at least less than 65 years of age
This is a very good move by the president. Felix Mulusu is a technocrat. However, mr president don’t be cheated that your government will survive through the presence of technocrats. You still need many political figures in your cabinet. No government neglects the people that assisted it to the throne. Those encouraging you to have technocrats only will be the first to laugh at you when those people have abandoned you, it will be too late to bring such people back when opposition to your government has intensified.
The very first thing I would request Hon Felix Mlusu to look into is the interest which is being paid fraudulently to suppliers at excessive rates, particularly for the purchase of Tata trucks for Government in 1994-5.
Even Tata were shocked by excessive cost and intertest their local agent has been charging Government since, so much so as to take away the agency.