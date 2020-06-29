Mutharika staying at Chikoko Bay State Lodge waiting for private residence to complete  

June 29, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Social media was awash with stories on Sunday that former president Peter Mutharika has left Sanjika Palace in Blantyre and made his way to his private retirement home in Mangochi District.

‘Nyekhwe Palace’: Mutharika’s Mangochi private residence

Mutharika is said to have built a sprawling residence for his retirement in lakeshore resort district of Mangochi.

However, his spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani told the media that the former leader moved to Chikoko Bay State Lodge in Mangochi which is meant for a sitting president.

“We have just escorted him to Chikoko Bay State Lodge. Of course, I am not sure for how long he will be living there,” he said.

A former head of state is, by law, entitled to one residential house to be provided by the government.

Currently, government is yet to allocate a house for Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
JonasKasimTrue PatriotJoniNyirenda Tobious Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jonas
Guest
Jonas

Hahahahaha, analibe nyumba nthawi yonseyi ???? Yeti amagawa ma 200mln for buses..what a surprise…Angopita ku Mpumulo Wabata…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
True Patriot
Guest
True Patriot

APM is busy asking a man his brother Bingu described as the ‘top diplomat Malawi has every had’ to refund him the money paid to him to rig the elections. Mutharika should live near a church so that he can atone and ask God for forgiveness for all the corruption under his rule.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

Zochititsa manyazi kwabasi……..phokoso lonse lija munthu alibe nyumba zoona!!

Utenant ulibe ulemutu!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nyirenda Tobious
Guest
Nyirenda Tobious

Poor him, he is old and relaxed alot while our public funds were being devastated…. He didn’t even think of where to go after presidency? He still needs to be investigated

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

Osatha mau guys ,Mawa ndilero lomwee.He has chosen Mangochi thats his choice kkkk.We loved him so as AAM too.Thats strengthening the relationship with Yawo and the Lomwes(Him being a Lhomwe)

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kasim
Guest
Kasim

He can’t choose a house on himself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Monica
Guest
Monica

What about those houses that he bought cheaply from Malawi Housing Corporation when he was a minister during Bingu’s administration? Greed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mannequin 2
Guest
Mannequin 2

Arthur Peter Mutharika is entitled to a number of benefits. The most befitting is prosecution and imprisonment for corruption.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

I thought he will go to ndata

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

This shows how poor thinking a Nyekhwe is. Even ants knows when to prepare for the rains. So up to now the Nyekhwe had not built a house?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

He’s not entitled to any house at all. This idiot already stole one when his brother was the president. All what’s left to be done now is to crucify the fucker. Mxii!! Ase!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares