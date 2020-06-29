Mutharika staying at Chikoko Bay State Lodge waiting for private residence to complete  

Social media was awash with stories on Sunday that former president Peter Mutharika has left Sanjika Palace in Blantyre and made his way to his private retirement home in Mangochi District.

Mutharika is said to have built a sprawling residence for his retirement in lakeshore resort district of Mangochi.

However, his spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani told the media that the former leader moved to Chikoko Bay State Lodge in Mangochi which is meant for a sitting president.

“We have just escorted him to Chikoko Bay State Lodge. Of course, I am not sure for how long he will be living there,” he said.

A former head of state is, by law, entitled to one residential house to be provided by the government.

Currently, government is yet to allocate a house for Mutharika.

