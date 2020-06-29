Chakwera names Malawi cabinet in dribs and drabs: Silungwe is Attorney General; Chimwendo for Homeland, Msiska is Justice Minister
Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday started releasing names of Cabinet minister in dribs and drabs in which he has appointed private practice lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe as the new Attorney General replacing Kalekeni Kaphale.
According to a statement from Office of President and Cabinet, Chakwera has made his vice president, Saulos Chilima, minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.
Chakwera, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has picked lawyer Silungwe who represented Chilima in the historic elections case as the government’s chief legal advisor.
Silungwe is a graduate of the University of Malawi and Warwick Universities.
He holds a PHD and a Masters Degree in Law.
Felix Mlusu is the mew Finance Minister while firebrand Dowa East member of Parliament (MP) Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party) Richard Chimwendo Banda is the new Minister of Homeland Security.
President Chakwera has also appointed Zangazanga Chikhosi as Chief Secretary to the government to be deputised by Dr. Janet Banda.
Kodi a Chikosa ndi rasta?
Chilima listen very carefully if you snoop around on nyasatimes. I never believed in you but next elections you have my vote. We can’t be having people that are old in our cabinets when Malawi is full of youngsters
Economic planning is the foundation of Finance there can never be Finance without Economy. So distractors what Chilima said is still what he has.
A Msiska ndi Mlusu are geriatrics. Please please.the rest are ok but where are the women?
Tsono akuti pa Zodiak alumbira ndi awiri okha and why?
OK that means all those who helped the MCP /UTM case against MEC and DPP Mutharika were doing this for the sake of posts kkkk.Anyway.No wonder why the Judiciary clinged to punish DPP and former MEC for the sake of their goodness.Taziona ife ndiizi zikuchitika izi kkk.Nankha Kaliati and Roy kachale and his mother??? Timothy Mtambo tamva kale Second vice president.Mia nankha.Minister without portfolio.
Zako izo!!
Whats wrong with that?And where you don’t understand so that we can explain to you?You are just bitter with the New Government.All you have never been patriotic apart from supporting your nepotic and corrupt DPP.
Pondammanga being rewarded for having bought a house in Namiwawa for Chakwera…..
All the best
Congratulations a Mtanga- this is the bonafide appointment, you represented us well during the case, tibwera ndichometela madzulowa tipungule locks tizingosunga tsitsi malingana ndi office talowayi.
Okay what has happened to the Ministry of Finance for Chilima? Zayambika?
Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms ministry is the pot for Finance Ministry so he plans and regulates the expenditure…..
I thought the president said he consumed Mr chilima on the appointments
He consulted