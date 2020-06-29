Chakwera names Malawi cabinet in dribs and drabs: Silungwe is Attorney General; Chimwendo for Homeland, Msiska is Justice Minister

June 29, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 21 Comments

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday started releasing names of Cabinet minister in dribs and drabs in which he has appointed private practice lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe as the new Attorney General replacing Kalekeni Kaphale.

Chimwendo Banda: Minister of Homaland Security
Dr Chikosa Silungwe: Attorney General
Modecai Msisha SC: Minister of Justice

According to a statement from Office of President and Cabinet, Chakwera has made his vice president, Saulos Chilima, minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

Chakwera, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has picked lawyer Silungwe who represented Chilima in the historic elections case as the government’s chief legal advisor.

Silungwe is a graduate of the University of Malawi and Warwick Universities.

He holds a PHD and a Masters Degree in Law.

Felix Mlusu is the mew Finance Minister while firebrand Dowa East member of Parliament (MP) Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party) Richard Chimwendo Banda is the new Minister of Homeland Security.

President Chakwera has also appointed Zangazanga Chikhosi as Chief Secretary to the government to be deputised by Dr. Janet Banda.

Maziya
Guest
Maziya

Kodi a Chikosa ndi rasta?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hazmat
Guest
Hazmat

Chilima listen very carefully if you snoop around on nyasatimes. I never believed in you but next elections you have my vote. We can’t be having people that are old in our cabinets when Malawi is full of youngsters

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Economic planning is the foundation of Finance there can never be Finance without Economy. So distractors what Chilima said is still what he has.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hazmat
Guest
Hazmat

A Msiska ndi Mlusu are geriatrics. Please please.the rest are ok but where are the women?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Zakozako Chineke
Guest
Zakozako Chineke

Tsono akuti pa Zodiak alumbira ndi awiri okha and why?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

OK that means all those who helped the MCP /UTM case against MEC and DPP Mutharika were doing this for the sake of posts kkkk.Anyway.No wonder why the Judiciary clinged to punish DPP and former MEC for the sake of their goodness.Taziona ife ndiizi zikuchitika izi kkk.Nankha Kaliati and Roy kachale and his mother??? Timothy Mtambo tamva kale Second vice president.Mia nankha.Minister without portfolio.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
The sniper
Guest
The sniper

Zako izo!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Whats wrong with that?And where you don’t understand so that we can explain to you?You are just bitter with the New Government.All you have never been patriotic apart from supporting your nepotic and corrupt DPP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
otopa
Guest
otopa

Pondammanga being rewarded for having bought a house in Namiwawa for Chakwera…..

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

All the best

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
timothy
Guest
timothy

Congratulations a Mtanga- this is the bonafide appointment, you represented us well during the case, tibwera ndichometela madzulowa tipungule locks tizingosunga tsitsi malingana ndi office talowayi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

Okay what has happened to the Ministry of Finance for Chilima? Zayambika?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms ministry is the pot for Finance Ministry so he plans and regulates the expenditure…..

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kasim
Guest
Kasim

I thought the president said he consumed Mr chilima on the appointments

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kasim
Guest
Kasim

He consulted

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
