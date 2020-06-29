Felix Mlusu: Malawi’s new purse keeper

June 29, 2020

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday appointed  Felix Mlusu as Finance Mnister. The country’s new purse keeper is a former chief executive officer of Malawi Stock-Exchnage listed  NICO Holdings Limited.

Felix Mlusu, 69 becomes Finance Minister

Born on 23 March 1951 in Lilongwe, went to Likuni Boys Secondary School and was selected to go on to the University of Malawi.

He is a Chartered Insurer (UK), a Member of Society of Fellows of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London and a Member of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa.

Mlusu has also attended management and technical training at various institutions including The Malawi Polytechnic, Witts Business School (Johannesburg, South Africa), Guardian Royal Exchange (London, UK), Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich, Germany), General Insurance Organisation (Sydney, Australia), College Of Insurance (Bombay, India) and Harvard Business School (Boston, USA).

Mlusu has served in the following organizations in various capacities:

Chairman of the Insurance Association of Malawi

Chairman of the Insurance institute of Malawi

Chairman of PTA (COMESA) Yellow Card Scheme Council of Bureaux

Executive Committee Member of the African Insurance Organization

Chairman of Public-Private Dialogue Forum.

