Felix Mlusu: Malawi’s new purse keeper
President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday appointed Felix Mlusu as Finance Mnister. The country’s new purse keeper is a former chief executive officer of Malawi Stock-Exchnage listed NICO Holdings Limited.
Born on 23 March 1951 in Lilongwe, went to Likuni Boys Secondary School and was selected to go on to the University of Malawi.
He is a Chartered Insurer (UK), a Member of Society of Fellows of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London and a Member of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa.
Mlusu has also attended management and technical training at various institutions including The Malawi Polytechnic, Witts Business School (Johannesburg, South Africa), Guardian Royal Exchange (London, UK), Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich, Germany), General Insurance Organisation (Sydney, Australia), College Of Insurance (Bombay, India) and Harvard Business School (Boston, USA).
Mlusu has served in the following organizations in various capacities:
Chairman of the Insurance Association of Malawi
Chairman of the Insurance institute of Malawi
Chairman of PTA (COMESA) Yellow Card Scheme Council of Bureaux
Executive Committee Member of the African Insurance Organization
Chairman of Public-Private Dialogue Forum.
Zonsenzo zanenedwa zopanda ntchito just deliver the danm promises to people and change what u said .we are watching u.
Mr F Mlusu, be assured of our support for your all endeavors in this position. Serve Malawi well. Come up with logical ideas to grow our country and suppress poverty. Good luck my minister. Remember it’s another new dawn.
Zeze is not Finance Minister? Nyenkhwe!
Mmmmm Zeze anakakhala Minister of Finance and Economic Planning but why kunyotsolako Laz??? Koma Zeze ndiye Nyekhweeeeee!!! Phuma m’baleyu!!!! Pepa Sauli….