Malawi President visits flood victims and distributes relief goods

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday started visiting areas affected by floods that have rendered about 114 000 people in about 10 districts in the country destitute and has assured people wthat government would do everything it could to ensure that they have all the necessary humanitarian support required.

Mutharika’s first stop was in Balaka District at Kanyimbo Village in Traditional Authority Nkaya where

the floods killed at least 6 people and left many other injured and homeless.

Later the President visited and cheered flood victims at Mponda Evacuation Centre in the area of Senior Chief Mponda in Mangochi where approximately 220 men, women and children are being accommodated.

Mutharika said he was concerned with the disaster that befell the country due to heavy and continuous rains from March 5-8, 2019 resulting into loss of life, property and homes.

“I know how devastating this has been to you all and I feel the pain together with you,” said Mutharika. “I would like to ensure you that government will take care of all your needs and nobody is going to die of hunger while I am the president of this country,” the President pointed out.

He said government would strive to ensure that the displaced people were given enough support to rebuild their homes and lives.

Mutharika urged the affected households not to be despondent, saying all the suffering would come to an end one day and that life would be normal again.

Before his address to the people outside the camp, the Malawi leader called for a minute of silence in honour of five people, among them a man, children and women, who died in the district either due to flooding rivers or falling houses during the current disaster.

According to Mangochi District Commissioner (DC), Rev. Moses Chimphepo, besides the five who died; over 15, 600 people have been affected in the district in 10 Traditional Authorities (TAs).

“We have had four bridges on Makanjira Road damaged due to flooding rivers and some bridges on Malombe Road and in the area of TA Katuli have been damaged,” he explained.

The DC added that, “We have six camps, altogether and as I speak now Malawi Red Cross Society is looking after two camps, providing all the needed support while the council, with the support from DoDMA is looking after the other camps,” he added.

Senior Chief Chimwala thanked the President for visiting the flood-affected people in the camps to share the grief people were going through after losing their homes, food, property and at worst, loved ones.

He said Mutharika has demonstrated fatherly love and that the people of Mangochi shall forever be grateful to the gesture.

Meanwhile, the displaced people have been provided with food, blankets, nets and other necessities to make their lives comfortable as they await to rebuild their homes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :