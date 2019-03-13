Wanderers name ‘incredible squad’ of 25 for new season:  In title hunt

As most Super League Clubs are still busy restructuring their respective entities, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers has completed the task and has since revealed its final 25 man squad for the 2019 season.

Nyasa Times’ effort to talk to Club General Secretary Mike Butao proved futile on Wednesday immediately after being tipped about the development.

But Team Manager Steven Madeira indirectly revealed names of selected players to represent the Lali Lubani Road outfit through a social media post.

According to the post, the Nomads have taken on board three goalkeepers namely Richard Chipuwa, Nenani Juwaya and William Thole.

The list of defenders include Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda, Bongani Kaipa, Francis Mulimbika, Ted Sumani, Peter Cholopi, Dennis Chembezi and Stanley Sanudi,

In the midfield, the FISD Cup reigning champions will in 2019 rely on Felix Zulu, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Chikondi Kamanga, Francis Nkonda Ernest Tambe, Simeon Singa, Rafiq Namwera, Mike Kaziputa, Francisco Madinga and Isaac Kaliati.

Upfront, five players namely Misheck Botomani, Zico Nkanda Babatunde Adepoju, Peter Katsonga and Precious Msosa are the one’s expected to wear the scoring boots.

Madeira wrote on his Facebook page: “With all the necessary support and motivation we have an incredible squad that should be able to reclaim the league Championship and win 2 or 3 cups.”

They have only made two big signings thus striker Babatunde and midfielder Nkonda both from Masters Security Services while Kamanga has been recruited from their reserve side.

The Nomads announced a month ago through their General Secretary that they intend to trim their squad in the new season as a cost cutting measure.

Last season they had over 30 players.

Some of the notable faces that have been left out are Peter Wadabwa who has signed a one year deal with a Mozambican Club upon hearing rumours he will be offloaded, Esau Kanyenda, Julius Kajembe, and Khumbo Ng’ambi.

