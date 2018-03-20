Malawi pressure group TA set to launch ‘End of Leadership Deficiency’ scathing document

Pressure group, Transformation Alliance (TA, is this week set to launch a scathing document that demonizes “failed leaderships” in the country at a press briefing in Malawi’s commercial capital Blantyre, Nyasa Times can reveal.

Leaked confidential correspondence with the political movement reveals the 65 paged document titled ‘End of Leadership Deficiencies: Malawi Rise’—among others—faults the country’s political system for “breeding presidential and parliamentary thieves when the nations continue to wallow in abject poverty.”

According to the document, which Nyasa Times has seen, TA says there are clear signs of failed leaderships that have motivated these elected leaders to carelessly plunder public resources with utter impunity and total disregard of the governed.

TA, the document reads, demands uncompromising accountability from the leaders on their unfulfilled campaign promises.

Reads the document in part: “Our underdevelopment and retarded progress are fueled by leaders that are more interested in enriching themselves. They have taken us for granted and as puppets through many broken promises. Sadly, they don’t care and we don’t seem to care too. It’s time to get done with careless leaderships.”

Sources within TA have confided in Nyasa Times that various groupings including political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs), youth groups and other interested groups will attend the launch of the document.

The document further unleashes anger on leaders for myriad social injustices and human rights violations the country has witnessed.

“Never again should we have leaders that preside over careless butchering of persons with albinism, college students like Robert Chasowa, dedicated public officers such as Issa Njaunju. Never again should we lose another president due to poor health services locally,” says the group declaring what it calls a list of ‘never agains’.

But TA’s administrative secretary, Charles Mwambiyale, could not directly confirm or deny the leaked correspondence.

“I can’t comment on that. I am not sure of the source of your information,” he said, insisting he had no information.

Moses Kunkuyu, who chairs the pressure group, was recently linked with a move to the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after being spotted at the recent Tambala Night the party organized to fundraise for its forthcoming controversial convention slated for April 3 in Mzuzu.

TA was established in 2015 and advocates for grooming of youthful leadership in the country

