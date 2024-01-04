Malawi Prison moves young inmates to new facility to prepare for exams

Young inmates preparing for examinations at Maula prison in Lilongwe have been transferred to the newly opened Bvumbwe Young Offenders Rehabilitation Centre in Thyolo where there are education facilities.

Malawi Prison Service spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has confirmed that 58 young offenders who are preparing for their Primary School Leaving Certificate (PLSCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education Examinations (MSCE) to Bvumbwe Young Offenders Rehabilitation Centre in Thyolo.

Shaba said initially, Maula prison was not supposed to be keeping young offenders.

One of the leaders of the young offenders at the prison Dominic Sadick said all students that are supposed to sit for their examination this year, have not been learning for a long time due to lack of learning facilities at the prison.

“It is a pathetic situation even though we are in prison, we do believe that we still have a right to education as every young Malawian out there. “It is disappointing to see that the prison here [Maula] doesn’t have learning facility for young offenders,” he said.

Sadick said the situation has been there since August, 2023 when the MPS moved the young offenders from Kachere Rehabilitation Centre to Maula prison.

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Secretary Habiba Osman thanked the MPS for considering moving the young offenders where they can pursue their education while in custody.

However, Osman said there is need for MPS to identify a proper facility where they can inhabit young offenders to avoid such situation which leads to violation of their right to education.

