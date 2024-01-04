Shocker! Church members chase medical officers for investigating suspected measles cases in Mzimba

Some church members in Mzimba District have chased away health workers who had gone to a village where they congregate to investigate a suspected measles case.

Mzimba hospital officials say some members of Gospel of God Church International on Wednesday chased health workers from the district hospital.

They said the health workers were accompanied by police officers and wanted to investigate a perceived measles case in an area near Mzimba district hospital.

Senior hospital medical officer Dr Angelo Mwaungulu confirmed the development saying they were compelled to conduct investigations following reports of a child dying of the disease and that others were exhibiting symptoms of the same disease.

Group Village Headman Julius Mbale of the area said there was nothing he can do about the issue as he fears that the prayers of church people would inflict calamities on him and his family.

GVH Mbale said since the church settled in the area they have never visited the hospital for medication as they believe in their prayers for healing when sick.

Pastor Levison Tembo of the Gospel of God Church International said their belief in God prohibits them from taking any sort of medication and that only those whose faith is weak can seek hospital services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!